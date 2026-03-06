SEVERE weather warnings have been activated across seven Spanish regions for this Saturday as a new storm system batters popular expat areas.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued yellow alerts for intense rain, low-level snow and rough seas.

The severe weather alerts span seven regions across the country, specifically impacting Valencia, Catalonia, Andalucia, Castilla-La Mancha, Galicia, the Canary Islands and the Balearics.

The chaotic weather is being driven by a ‘DANA’, which is a high-altitude isolated depression that brings sudden and extreme conditions.

¿Cambio de patrón a la vista?

??? La circulación atlántica podría estar llamando a la puerta. ??https://t.co/ikE9572eIZ — Meteored España (@MeteoredES) March 6, 2026

The Mediterranean coast is set to bear the brunt of the torrential downpours, with Castellon and Tarragona firmly in the crosshairs.

Forecasters from Meteored warn that up to 60mm could fall in just 12 hours.

These intense storms are expected to last through most of the weekend.

In the Balearics, residents in Ibiza and Formentera are under warnings until 6am on Saturday morning for fierce southern winds hitting 60 km/h.

These coastal gales are predicted to whip up dangerous waves of up to three metres high.

?? AEMET mantiene avisos para este sábado en varias comunidades por lluvias intensas, nevadas y temporal marítimo.https://t.co/2UAramRdlq — Meteored España (@MeteoredES) March 6, 2026

Further south, the Canary Islands are also affected, with the south of Tenerife placed on a yellow alert for strong winds exceeding 50 km/h.

Meanwhile, inland Andalucia is facing an unexpected freeze, with snow falling at unusually low levels between 1200 and 1600 metres.

The mountainous areas of Granada, Jaen and Albacete are bracing for a bitter chill.

Towns such as Guadix and Baza could see between two and five centimetres of snow accumulate overnight.

While Galicia in the northwest is also set to be battered by five-metre waves, the primary concern for foreign residents remains the intense rain and rough seas along the eastern coastline.

