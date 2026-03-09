Bryan Adams returns to Valencia with his ‘Roll With The Punches 2026’ tour

BRYAN Adams returns to Valencia in 2026!

Following the success of his concerts in 2025, the Canadian singer will bring his ‘Roll With The Punches 2026’ tour to new cities in Spain next November.

Each of Bryan Adams’ tours always leaves us wanting more, and it is this bond with his fans that makes his return to Spain such great news.

He will perform on November 8 at the Roig Arena.

FOUR DECADES OF CAREER AND SUCCESSFUL TOURS AROUND THE WORLD

Bryan Adams has a career spanning more than four decades of touring around the world and hits that have been number one in more than 40 countries.

For all these reasons, he has established himself as one of the most acclaimed singers and songwriters in rock, with an energetic and exciting live show that includes hits from all eras.

Over the years, he has received numerous awards, including a Grammy, several American Music Awards, and three Oscar nominations, as well as five Golden Globe nominations.

He has also been named a Companion of the Order of Canada.

In addition to his 16 studio albums, his most notable contributions include songs for the films Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron and Pretty Woman: The Musical.

In 2024, Adams became an independent artist and launched his own record label, Bad Records.

Since then, he has released two box sets with three albums each, featuring his performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall, for a total of six albums in just two years.

In August 2025, he released Roll With The Punches, his first studio album since So Happy It Hurts in 2021.

The ‘Roll With The Punches’ tour began in January 2025 and in 2026 he returns to Spain to continue filling our stages with the best rock music.

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 27 AT 10:00 AM

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, February 27, at 10:00 AM through www.roigarena.com

+INFO: www.territoriomusical.es

www.bryanadams.com

