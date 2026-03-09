Taxi driver sexually assaults British tourist and tells her ‘that’s how things are done in Spain’

A MALLORCA taxi driver has pled guilty to sexually assaulting a British passenger and received a €2,880 fine.

The 29-year-old cabby told the victim ‘that’s how things are done in Spain, get used to it’.

The Calvia-based driver was handed down a lower penalty after he paid out €5,000 in compensation to the woman, despite prosecutors initially wanting a four-year prison sentence.

The assault happened in the early hours of October 3, 2023.

The 33-year-old woman had been drinking on Magaluf’s Punta Ballena strip.

A friend hailed a taxi to take her back to her hotel which was located in the area.

The Brit climbed into the back seat of the cab and her friend told the driver where he needed to go.

Just a few metres from starting the trip, the man stopped the car and told the tourist that she had to pay €50 in advance.

He also said that she had to sit next to him in the front passenger seat.

The woman followed his orders and paid by card and sat in the front.

The driver took advantage of the fact that she was intoxicated and took the motorway to go to Palma Airport rather than her Magaluf hotel.

He touched the victim’s breasts and fondled her as well as trying to kiss her.

Once at the airport, the passenger was told that was ‘how things are done in Spain’ and told her to get out.

She got help from airport staff and reported the assault to the Guardia Civil.

The Palma court heard that the victim suffered from anxiety and depression as a result of the assault as well as flashbacks.

She has also required psychological treatment.

