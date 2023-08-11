A MANHUNT is underway after a British 17-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a taxi driver in Magaluf at the weekend.

According to local media, the teenager hailed a cab in the Punta Ballena area at around 5am on Sunday (August 6).

The driver allegedly began immediately touching his genitals while repeatedly offering him oral sex.

The incident follows a string of shocking attacks against young tourists in recent weeks, including the alleged rape of a 20-year-old German woman in a bar toilet in Palma.

Meanwhile, a male tourist from France, 21, was allegedly given unsolicited oral sex by a 37-year-old man as he slept passed out drunk on a sunbed in Magaluf.

A manhunt is underway after a British 17-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a taxi driver in Magaluf at the weekend (Stock image)

In the latest alleged attack to be reported, the British boy had called a taxi to go back to his hotel, where he was staying with his family.

The young passenger rebuked the driver’s advances before a struggle ensued inside the car, according to the police report seen by Ultima Hora.

During the fight, the taxi driver is said to have assaulted the boy, who hit his head on the door frame.

Fortunately the young Brit was able to escape near Las Palmeras avenue.

As soon as he arrived at the hotel, he told his mother what had happened and they immediately went to the Guardia Civil headquarters in Calvia.

They filed a report but the teen was unable to provide the taxi number, making it difficult to track down the predator.

It follows a string of shocking sexual assaults on the island this month.

This week, a young German woman, 20, claimed she was raped in the toilets of a bar in Palma.

She was enjoying a night out with her boyfriend in Playa de Palma.

It comes after a male tourist from France, 21, was allegedly given unsolicited oral sex by a 37-year-old man as he slept passed out drunk on a sunbed in Magaluf (Stock image of Magaluf beach)

At around 11pm, she decided to go to the bathroom while her partner went outside with a group of their friends.

The victim does not recall if she entered the female or men’s bathroom, according to the police report.

Once inside, a man she did not know approached her and forced himself on her, it is claimed.

The alleged victim left the toilet in a state of shock and immediately told her boyfriend, who entered the bar and called Policia Nacional.

Officers raced to the scene and interviewed the young woman and other witnesses.

They are now combing through CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

The alleged victim was taken to the Son Llàtzer hospital, in Palma, to be examined by a forensic doctor from the Institute of Legal Medicine.

Elsewhere, a young male tourist from France, 21, was given unsolicited oral sex by a 37-year-old man as he slept passed out drunk on a sunbed in Magaluf.

The shirtless suspect, donning sunglasses and a fluorescent yellow cap, allegedly pulled down his compatriot’s trousers and began performing unsolicited oral sex.

He was only caught because a group of nearby Danish men began recording the moment on a mobile phone, assuming that the two men knew each other.

However when the attacker saw the group he fled the scene in a panic, raising suspicions.

The Danes awoke the victim and showed him the video, which he immediately took to the Guardia Civil before filing a police report.

Police analysed the video and managed to track down the suspect later that same evening.

The victim told police he could not remember anything from the night before after his ninth drink, reports Ultima Hora.

The attacker initially denied being the man in the video before confessing to the crime.

He has been released on bail after posting a €2,500 bond ahead of a later court date.