FOREIGN demand for Spanish property is booming, and the Dutch are now leading the charge, climbing into the top five nationalities buying homes in Spain.

According to property platform Idealista, in the last quarter of 2025, foreign buyers accounted for about 13.5% of Spain’s home sales, highlighting their continued role in shaping the property market.

Dutch buyers accounted for 6.77% of all foreign property purchases in Spain, making them the fourth most active group after the British, Germans, and French – and just ahead of the Americans.

READ MORE: Costa Blanca real estate agents arrested for scamming foreign customers who ended up virtually penniless

Dutch renters are proving just as active as buyers, accounting for 7.72% of foreign views on coastal rental listings, placing the Netherlands fourth overall.

Idealista highlighted the Dutch hotspots along Spain’s famed costas.

The Costa Blanca

The Costa Blanca’s Javea is the most popular destination for Dutch users searching for a home on Idealista.

The Costa Brava’s Javea is a hotspot for buyers from the Netherland’s.

Just along the coast, Torrevieja is also a firm favourite of the Dutch while Moraira and Calpe are also popular.

READ MORE: Revealed: More than 700,000 homes were bought in Spain in 2025 – the highest figure in 18 years

Catalunya’s Coast

In Catalunya’s Girona province, the Dutch are the second-most active foreign viewers of property listings, just behind the French.

Roses, on the Costa Brava, is the most sought-after destination for Dutch buyers.

Buyers are attracted by its close proximity to northern Europe and existing French, Dutch and Belgian communities.

Cataluyna’s Roses is another firm favourite with Dutch buyers.

Costa del Sol

On the Costa del Sol, Dutch searches focus on Estepona and Marbella, coveted resort towns known for luxury new-build developments and gated communities.

Murcia

Dutch interest extends into Murcia, where coastal municipalities such as Cartagena and Los Alcazares provide alternatives to Spain’s better-known resort areas.

Buyers from the Netherlands are also flocking Cartagena on Murcia’s coast.

READ MORE: The Olive Press slips inside Spain’s ski property hotspots: from Sierra Nevada to the Pyrenees

Granada

The Netherlands also ranks prominently in Granada province, where a milder winter climate and lower prices than the Costa del Sol are key attractions.

Almuñecar’s balmy coasts are also coveted by Dutch buyers.

About half of all Dutch property searches in Granada province focus on Almuñecar and surrounding towns along the Costa Tropical, marking them as highly sought-after destinations.

Click here to read more Property News from The Olive Press.