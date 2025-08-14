Residents of Malaga street ‘confined to their homes’ due to ‘plague of disease-ridden cats’

RESIDENTS of Rincon de la Victoria in Malaga claim that the local cat colony has become “completely out of control,” causing frequent disturbances to their daily lives.

Since 2021, an empty lot on Conchita Street has become home to a growing group of stray cats. Though the colony started with just a few, their numbers quickly expanded as select locals began to feed them.

One resident of the neighborhood described the cats as a ‘hotbed of infection,’ telling El Sur that they are unable to go onto their terrace. Vegetation has also suffered in this area, as trees and lawns have been affected by the cats’ diseases.

The feces left by the animals prevents regular use of their swimming pool. The resident added: ‘It’s not just cats; all kinds of animals come here, from seagulls to wild boars. It’s a serious problem.’

READ MORE: Police investigate woman living with 33 dogs and nine cats in Malaga apartment which ‘gave off unpleasant odours’

Complaints submitted by the residents have made the local government aware of these issues, and they are taking action. However, residents report that their action has brought about little success.

One recent action was positing signs, reminding people of local restrictions against feeding the animals. Currently, local police are working on locating the individual responsible for feeding the cats and administering the appropriate punishment.

READ MORE: Fears for horses, cats and dogs swept away or injured during devastating floods in Spain: PACMA launches string of appeals for destroyed shelters

In 2024, Rincon de la Victoria and the College of Veterinarians signed a collaborative agreement, solidifying the implementation of the Capture, Sterilization, and Return method.

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.