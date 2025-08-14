This is the most beautiful town to visit in Spain this August, according to National Geographic

FOR this month’s issue, the travel magazine turned towards the Catalonian coast, choosing a fishing village on the Costa Brava as August’s most beautiful Spanish town to visit.

Calella de Palafrugell, in Baix Empoda, is known for its narrow streets and white houses seamlessly integrated into a rugged landscape of pines and rocky terrain.

The village has preserved its original charm, including Port Bo and les Voltes, where you can see the charming and unchanged fisherman’s house of days gone by.

Tourists can visit historic centre at Calle de la Gravina, and the 19th century Church of Sant Pere’s bell tower.

Between its idyllic sandy beaches, lies two viewpoints, Manel Juanola i Reixach and the Punta de los Burricaires, where you can admire the Pelegri beach and Pltageta cove.

South of the town are the celebrated Cap Roig botanical gardens surrounding an ancient stone castle, which features over 800 botanical species.

Costa Brava Living

Each month, National Geographic names a Spanish town as the most beautiful to visit, last month Almagro, in Ciudad Real was chosen.

