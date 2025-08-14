14 Aug, 2025
14 Aug, 2025 @ 15:43
Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise spotted on romantic boat trip in Spain’s Menorca

HOLLYWOODS’S rumoured new A-list couple, Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise, have been caught soaking up the sun on a summer getaway in Menorca – sending the romance rumours into overdrive.

The pair were snapped sailing along the Balearic island’s stunning southwest coast, enjoying turquoise waters and golden sunshine aboard a luxury yacht. 

The glossy shots, published by ¡Hola! magazine, show the actors cruising past some of Menorca’s most iconic beauty spots – including the postcard-perfect Cap d’Artrutx and Cala en Bosch.

Their trip began in Ciutadella, a historic harbour town famed for its cobbled streets, Gothic cathedral and buzzing marina packed with bars and restaurants.

Locals enjoying a drink on the waterfront could easily have spotted the Top Gun star and the Blonde actress as they set sail south.

From there, the couple’s yacht glided past Cap d’Artrutx’s famous lighthouse – built in 1858 and now standing a lofty 57 metres tall – before dropping anchor near the white sands of Son Xoriguer beach.

The idyllic spot, framed by rocky cliffs and lapped by crystal-clear waters, is a favourite with holidaymakers looking for a slice of Balearic paradise.

The sighting is just the latest in a string of public appearances by the pair since February, as speculation grows that the Hollywood heavyweights are far more than just friends.

Click here to read more Balearic Islands News from The Olive Press.

