Tom Cruise flies into tiny village in Spain to have lunch with Mark Zuckerberg’s right hand man

ONE of Spain’s smallest villages had one of the world’s biggest visitors over the weekend.

The quiet hamlet of Arguisal, located near the Aragonese Pyrenees mountains, 40km north of Huesca, is home to just 14 people – and no tourist villas.

But that number was bumped up to 15 when Tom Cruise’s helicopter landed at the home of Meta’s Chief Operating Officer, Javier Olivan.

Olivan, 47, a key figure in Silicon Valley, has been overseeing Meta companies such as Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram remotely from the isolated mountain retreat after moving from Palo Alto.

Actor Tom Cruise made waves when he visited the tiny hamlet of Arguisal in Huesca

Despite efforts to keep the superstar visit underwraps, word leaked out of the Top Gun star’s presence in the town and his fondness for quiet, off-the-beaten-track locations.

The eagle-eyed spotted dining with Olivan, one of Meta’s highest-paid executives, with Forbes reporting a €23 million salary last year.

Olivan, originally from the nearby town of Sabiñanigo, has been a close confidant of Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg since joining the company in 2007.

The visit of Cruise, 62, is sure to land Arguisal on the map. Shouldered by mountain peaks on the not-so-distant horizon, it’s a lush and green location that would not look out of place in Switzerland.

The residents have reportedly been enamoured with their A-list guest, however Cruise’s presence may end up attracting further visitors to the secluded and peaceful village.

Somewhat undermining its role as a private retreat ideal for those seeking an escape from modern life.

