24 Sep, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
24 Sep, 2024 @ 15:13
··
1 min read

Shark drama ends in tragedy in Spain’s Alicante as two-metre animal is killed by a swordfish

by
The young specimen was recorded swimming up to the shore on Les Deveses beach in Denia on Sunday

A YOUNG blue shark who grabbed headlines in Spain this week has been found dead after being repeatedly stabbed by a swordfish.

The young specimen was recorded swimming up to the shore on Les Deveses beach in Denia on Sunday, forcing part of the coastline to be closed as a precaution.

READ MORE: Golden retriever swims after shark on Spain’s Costa Blanca in front of panicked owners

Footage then emerged today of a golden retriever dog jumping into the water and swimming after the shark in a bid to play with it.

The pup even nibbled on the end of its tail as its panicked owners screamed for him to swim back – although the shark never appeared bothered by the furry animal.

However it has emerged this afternoon that the blue shark specimen washed up dead on the shore on Monday.

Tragic: Blue shark dies after being attacked by a swordfish in Alicante

A rescue team from the Oceanografic Foundation, Maritime Rescue and the Red Cross attempted to return to sea in vain.

The corpse was transferred to the University of Valencia, which carried out an autopsy.

Scientists confirmed that the blue shark was killed as a result of being stabbed three times in the brain by a swordfish.

Since 2016, several cases of sharks with similar injuries have been found, prompting biologists and veterinarians to study the interaction between these two species.

They are investigating whether this is a new phenomenon or a behaviour that has previously gone unnoticed.

Tags:

Related Articles

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

GOT A STORY? Contact newsdesk@theolivepress.es or call +34 951 273 575 Twitter: @olivepress

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Tom Cruise flies into tiny village in Spain to have lunch with Mark Zuckerberg’s right hand man

Next Story

The return of ‘Nadalcaraz’? Rafael Nadal selected alongside Carlos Alcaraz for Spain’s Davis Cup finals squad

Latest from Animals

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

The return of ‘Nadalcaraz’? Rafael Nadal selected alongside Carlos Alcaraz for Spain’s Davis Cup finals squad

RAFAEL Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz could be set to reunite

Watch: Terrifying moment bull charges through a fence in Spain and gores a 74-year-old man to death before injuring a little girl aged four

The tragic incident occurred in Pantoja, Toledo, at around 10.34am