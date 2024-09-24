Watch: Golden retriever dog swims after shark on Spain’s Costa Blanca while terrified owners scream in panic

THIS is the hair-raising moment a pet dog playfully chased after a shark along the shores of Alicante.

In a video shared online, the golden retriever can be seen jumping into the sea off some rocks in the town of Denia.

A child can be heard screaming ‘no, perrito!’ (no, doggy!) as the animal swims at full speed towards a large shark that is lurking just metres away.

Un perro se lanza al mar a perseguir a un tiburón y desata la locura en Denia (Playa de Les Deveses). Por suerte, cuando se ha encontrado a pocos metros de distancia, este se ha arrepentido y ha vuelto hacia la orilla.#Perros #Denia #Tiburones #España pic.twitter.com/wvigCJlOE1 September 24, 2024

The pup is seen swimming all the way up to the shark and even nibbling on the end of its tail as its panicked owners beg for it to turn around and come back.

The dog eventually gives up trying to play with the shark and is seen returning to the shore.

The shark sighting occurred on Sunday, September 22 on the Playa de les Deveses, Denia.

A blue shark came close to the shore, prompting lifeguards to evacuate the water and raise a red flag to ban swimming.

Fortunately, this species is not known to eat humans, opting for molluscs, octopi, squid and small fish.

Blue sharks can reach up to four metres long and have a pointy nose.

