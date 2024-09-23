23 Sep, 2024
23 Sep, 2024 @ 11:13
·
1 min read

Shark causes panic as it swims up to shore of popular beach on Spain’s Costa Blanca

by

BEACHGOERS got a shock on Sunday as a shark swam up to the shore of a popular Costa Blanca holiday spot. 

Just days after a horror shark attack killed a woman in the Canary Islands, another has appeared on a Costa Blanca beach, scaring beachgoers. 

The incident occurred on Sunday, September 22 on the Playa de les Deveses, Denia. 

A blue shark came close to the shore, prompting lifeguards to evacuate the water and raise a red flag to ban swimming.  

Fortunately, this species is not known to eat humans, opting for molluscs, octopi, squid and small fish. 

Blue sharks can reach up to four metres long and have a pointy nose. 

But, this is not the only shark seen in Alicante this year. 

On May 31, a cow shark was spotted in Altea port. 

Measuring 4.61 metres, the shark was found dead and the body recovered for study. 

Cow sharks, or bluntnose six-gilled sharks, have been known to bite humans and can grow up to 6.1 metres in length.

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

