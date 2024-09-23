Shark causes panic as it swims up to shore of popular beach on Spain’s Costa Blanca

BEACHGOERS got a shock on Sunday as a shark swam up to the shore of a popular Costa Blanca holiday spot.

Just days after a horror shark attack killed a woman in the Canary Islands, another has appeared on a Costa Blanca beach, scaring beachgoers.

The incident occurred on Sunday, September 22 on the Playa de les Deveses, Denia.

A blue shark came close to the shore, prompting lifeguards to evacuate the water and raise a red flag to ban swimming.

Fortunately, this species is not known to eat humans, opting for molluscs, octopi, squid and small fish.

Blue sharks can reach up to four metres long and have a pointy nose.

But, this is not the only shark seen in Alicante this year.

On May 31, a cow shark was spotted in Altea port.

Measuring 4.61 metres, the shark was found dead and the body recovered for study.

Cow sharks, or bluntnose six-gilled sharks, have been known to bite humans and can grow up to 6.1 metres in length.