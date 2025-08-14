German man, 23, ‘sneaked across Mallorca hotel balcony and stroked woman’s leg while she slept’

A GERMAN man has been arrested after allegedly entering a hotel room in Mallorca and touching a sleeping woman’s leg in the early hours.

The 23-year-old was detained by the Policia Local at a hotel in Playa de Palma at around 3am on August 11.

Police said the victim woke to find a stranger sitting on her bed next to her, stroking her leg.

READ MORE: Tragedy in Spain as body of missing American hiker, 27, is found in the Pyrenees mountains

Her partner also woke and managed to throw the man out of the room before seeing him go straight into the adjoining one.

After reception staff were alerted, officers found the suspect inside the neighbouring room.

The man told police he did not know how he had ended up in the couple’s room and could not remember whether he had touched the woman.

READ MORE: Spain’s Barcelona bans organised bar crawls in latest anti-tourism drive

An inspection revealed that the balconies of both rooms were joined, separated only by a partition, and officers believe he must have snuck across through there.

He was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and unlawful entry.

Click here to read more Mallorca News from The Olive Press.