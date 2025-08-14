European allies fly in to help Spain battle deadly forest fires engulfing the country

SPAIN has received two firefighting planes from France under the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism, as authorities battle dozens of wildfires across the country.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska confirmed the Canadair aircraft arrived in Santiago de Compostela on Thursday morning and will be deployed under the coordination of the national Civil Protection agency.

Each aircraft can carry more than 5,500 litres of water and will support efforts in Galicia, one of the hardest-hit regions.

Canadair firefighting plane

Spain made the request earlier this week as a precaution, citing forecasts of worsening weather conditions.

Marlaska said Spain currently has enough resources in place but is prepared to seek further support, such as additional firefighters, if needed.

Wildfires, driven by high temperatures, strong winds, and dry conditions, are burning in several regions including Galicia, Castilla y Leon, Asturias, Extremadura, and Valencia.

In Galicia, more than 22,000 hectares have burned, mostly in Ourense province. Two major fires in Chandrexa de Queixa alone have destroyed around 9,500 hectares.

In Castilla y Leon, more than 8,000 residents have been evacuated from parts of Leon and Zamora.

Three people have died in the fires so far, including two men who sustained severe burns while helping to extinguish flames in Leon.

The Spanish military’s emergency unit, UME, has deployed around 1,200 personnel to ten active fire zones, with more troops on standby for rotation and logistical support.

The fires have also disrupted transport, with rail services between Madrid and Galicia suspended multiple times this week due to flames near the tracks in Ourense.

Some regions are sending assistance across regional borders. Andalucia has deployed two aircraft to Extremadura and 50 personnel to Castilla y Leon.

Opposition parties have criticised the central government for requesting EU help too late. Officials have rejected the claims, saying the request was made in advance of forecasted risks.

While some fires have been stabilised, officials warn conditions remain dangerous, with high temperatures and strong winds expected to continue in the coming days.

