Woman living with 33 dogs and nine cats in Malaga apartment investigated for animal abuse

A 53-YEAR-OLD woman in Malaga has been reported to local police for alleged animal abuse.

The local court authorised police to enter her property this month, where they discovered 33 dogs and nine cats without microchips. The animals were reported to be very thin, with unkempt nails, mobility issues and living in unsanitary conditions. They were attended to by a vet.

Neighbours of the woman had been complaining about unsanitary conditions and unpleasant odors in the apartment building since 2019.

She had refused to cooperate or allow entry to her property during several attempts in years previous. That was until the Malaga court issued a court order on February 22 permitting entry into the woman’s home.

This time, police had to force the door where they found the apartment lacking running water, electricity and basic furnishings.

The animals were removed and transferred to the Municipal Animal Protection Center. Some animals have since been transferred to foster care.

She has been charged for a number of crimes including failing to provide the proper hygienic and sanitary conditions and necessary veterinary care for the animals in her possession.

