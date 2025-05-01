2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Los Dolses with pool garage – € 270,000

A luxurious resale apartment in the exclusive Green Hills complex, Los Dolses, offers the perfect blend of luxury and comfort. Built in 2017 and located on the third floor of Block 1, this spacious two-bedroom property features a thoughtfully designed layout with premium finishes throughout. The apartment boasts a very large balcony, enclosed with retractable glass curtains, allowing you to transform the space into a cozy second lounge and dining area or an open, sunny terrace. The living area is exceptionally bright and spacious, complemented by a sleek American-style kitchen. Fully equipped… See full property details

Apartment

Los Dolses, Alicante

2 beds 2 baths

€ 270,000