Fears for horses, cats and dogs swept away or injured during devastating floods in Spain: PACMA launches string of appeals for destroyed shelters

HUNDREDS of animals have been left without food, water and shelter as floods continue to batter the Valencia region.

Spain’s Animal Rights and Environmental Party (PACMA) is desperately coordinating efforts to help animal shelters affected by the DANA storm.

They have posted multiple appeals on their X account, seeking help for rabbits, guinea pigs, dogs, cats, horses and more struck by the floods.

Several shelters have suffered severe damage and need temporary housing until the rain subsides.

PACMA is also appealing for donations to help coordinate rescue, housing and restoration efforts.

One of the videos shows dozens of dogs wandering around a fast flooding shelter in Sueca, Valencia.

ESPAÑA. Refugio de perritos completamente inundado en Sueca, Valencia. Parte el alma! pic.twitter.com/T5zeZrDbjv — Liliana Franco (@lilianaf523) October 30, 2024

The shelter, El Refugio de Maria is in a ‘critical’ situation, having lost all the equipment they need to get the animals to safety.

PACMA is now appealing for urgent help, to lend a hand call or text 662 68 17 99.

Meanwhile, a video of a woman bravely holding onto her dog and cat in Utiel has gone viral.

"No son mis mascotas" ??



Emotivo rescate de una mujer en Valencia, donde ha sido rescatada junto a sus mascotas (perro y gatos) por los bomberos. #DANA #Valencia #ElTiempo #Animales pic.twitter.com/VbFNakeOKm — Tendencias de España (@viralenspain) October 30, 2024

She is seen up to her waist in fast moving murky water, trying to shelter in the dislodged entrance to a house.

Thankfully, she and the animals were airlifted to safety by a local fireman.

PACMA also called for help for over 50 rabbits and guinea pigs stranded by the tragedy, they are appealing urgently for temporary homes.

??? ULTIMA HORA: RESCATE ANIMAL EN VALENCIA, ESPAÑA



La DANA inunda un refugio de conejos y cobayas, rescatando a más de 50 animales. Voluntarios trabajan a toda prisa para encontrar refugios temporales.#España #Valencia pic.twitter.com/PRtGgf0SEF — SantiContreras (@SantiContreras) October 30, 2024

Down in Malaga, a shocking video showed a horse careering down the Guadalhorce river yesterday.

The animal was eventually rescued by Policia Local and Guardia Civil agents.