30 Oct, 2024
30 Oct, 2024 @ 17:30
Horror in Valencia: Moment flood water almost submerges elderly patients in wheelchairs during desperate rescue mission

VIDEOS have surfaced on social media showing flood water submerging elderly disabled patients as rain continues to batter Valencia.

As rescue efforts continue in Valencia, a spine chilling video showing elderly patients surrounded by rising flood water. 

The dozens of disabled patients sit eerily unmoved in dirty water as carers seem dumbfounded as to how to handle the situation. 

Clearly caught unawares, the tables are set for dinner but no food is available and as water is cut off in parts of the region, it calls into question the wellbeing of vulnerable citizens like these. 

It is not known where exactly the video was taken or if the residents have received aid.

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

