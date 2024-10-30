Horror in Valencia: Moment flood water almost submerges elderly patients in wheelchairs during desperate rescue mission

VIDEOS have surfaced on social media showing flood water submerging elderly disabled patients as rain continues to batter Valencia.

As rescue efforts continue in Valencia, a spine chilling video showing elderly patients surrounded by rising flood water.

Hagamos grupos de rescate y ayuda!!! Valencia está en Alerta!!!? ????



Podemos Salvar Vidas, esto apenas comienza!!! ??#Valencia #Dana #Inundacion pic.twitter.com/LkXK5xDbkp — Gary Lexer (@garylexer) October 30, 2024

The dozens of disabled patients sit eerily unmoved in dirty water as carers seem dumbfounded as to how to handle the situation.

Clearly caught unawares, the tables are set for dinner but no food is available and as water is cut off in parts of the region, it calls into question the wellbeing of vulnerable citizens like these.

It is not known where exactly the video was taken or if the residents have received aid.