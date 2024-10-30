30 Oct, 2024
30 Oct, 2024 @ 16:46
Watch: Horror in southern Spain’s Jerez as streets become rivers and child is almost swept away amid life-threatening red alert for rain

THE streets of Cadiz have filled with flood water this afternoon amid a ‘dangerous’ deluge sparked by a so-called DANA weather system.

Footage shared online shows Jerez de la Frontera is particularly at risk, with cars already being washed away or totally submerged.

It comes after large parts of the province, including Jerez and Arcos de la Frontera were placed on an urgent red alert at 2pm.

The warning from state weather agency Aemet predicts more than 120mm of rain could fall per square metre in the affected areas.

The alert is in place until midnight tonight, giving fears of a repeat of Valencia, where dozens of people have been killed following devastating floods – and after red alerts were issued there too.

The rest of Cadiz, including the coast from Sanlucar to La Linea, are on an orange warning of up to 80mm of rain.

Meanwhile, the whole of neighbouring Sevilla has been placed under an orange alert until midnight tonight, with up to 80mm of rain forecast over a 12-hour period.

Large parts of Malaga are also being warned of continuing deluge tonight.

Ronda, the Costa del Sol and inland Malaga have been placed under a yellow alert until 9pm this evening.

Meteorologists predict these areas will see up to 15mm of rain per hour.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore

