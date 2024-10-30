Babies and children among the 62 killed in Spain’s deadly Valencia floods as locals wake up to ‘zombie apocalypse’ and PM warns ‘it is not over’

MULTIPLE babies and children are among the dozens killed by the devastating Valencia floods, it has emerged.

At least 62 people have died during the DANA storm, with police sources telling 20minutos that ‘many are still missing’.

They added: “The exact number of deaths will not be known for a couple of days, but there could be more than 100.”

Bodies are still being recovered after Valencia woke up to scenes that have been compared to a ‘zombie apocalypse’ on social media.

Collapsed roads, hundreds of washed up cars and fallen trees are just some of the examples of the devastation caused by Spain’s ‘worst natural disaster of the century’.

In the town of Paiporta, where torrential rain destroyed a bridge, four lifeless bodies were found, including that of a baby, two men and a woman.

In Torrent, five fatalities were recorded, including a married couple, two children and another baby.

In Alfafar, a woman’s corpse was found, while the rest of the known deceased, all of them men, were found in Chiva, Cheste and Alcudia, one in each case.

People have been warned to avoid any type of road travel in the province of Valencia as a preventive measure.

It comes after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez today warned people to ‘not let their guard down’, insisting the disaster was ‘not yet over’.

The sombre message was delivered from Moncloa Palace shortly after 12pm, when the latest death toll became known.

The floods in Valencia, Castilla-La Mancha and Andalucia have been branded Spain’s worst natural disaster of the century, and many more people remain missing.

In the worst hit areas of Valencia, almost 500mm of rain fell per square metre, according to statistics collected by El Tiempo.

Meanwhile in Albacete, Malaga and Granada, more than 150mm were recorded, before nearing 200mm in Teruel, Guadalajara and Cuenca.

The amount of recorded rainfall in the Valencia region is the highest since 1996, when 520mm fell per square metre in Tavernes de la Vall.

In his address today, Sanchez said: “We are going to help you with all the resources of the state and the European Union if necessary so that you can move forward.

“Spain will give the best of itself. Let’s pitch in. Let us support, united in pain, those who have lost their loved ones.”

He added: “Let’s not let our guard down, we cannot consider this episode over. I ask that you take extreme precautions, and all security measures. United, we will rebuild your streets. The whole of Spain is with you.

“I ask those who live there to take extreme precautions and safety measures, not to go out on the road, to avoid travelling near ravines, valleys, riverbeds and to listen to what emergency services advise.

“No one should put their lives at risk.”

Sanchez continued: “Spain always gives the best of itself in crises like this. We did it during the COVID-19 pandemic, during Storm Filomena, during the volcanic eruption of La Palma, during other DANA events less serious than this one and we are going to do it again now.”

It comes as King Felipe VI issued a statement saying he was ‘devastated’ by the events.

The message read: “Devastated by the latest news about the DANA. Our deepest condolences to the families and friends of the more than 50 deceased.

“Strength, courage and all the necessary support for all those affected.

“Our warmest message and recognition to local and regional authorities and all emergency services, Armed Forces and State Security Forces and Corps for the titanic work they have been doing from the very beginning.”

Qué barbaridad, qué impotencia, y qué desastre en Chiva… pic.twitter.com/WFVPm1ZFZw — ????? (@gonzalarcon01) October 30, 2024

Desolados ante las últimas noticias sobre la DANA. Nuestro más sentido pésame a los familiares y allegados de los más de 50 fallecidos.



Fuerza, ánimo y todo el apoyo necesario para todos los afectados.



Nuestro mensaje más cercano y reconocimiento a autoridades locales y… — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) October 30, 2024

In a first message posted to X last night, the palace said it was watching events closely.

They wrote: “We are following with great concern the devastating consequences of the DANA in the Valencian Community, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia, Andalucia and other parts of Spain.

“Our most fervent wish that the missing people are located alive and rescued as soon as possible, and our solidarity with the thousands of people affected.

“Thank you to all the emergency services, firefighters, local police, Armed Forces, National Police and Civil Guard for the commendable work they are doing in such difficult conditions.”

Large parts of the region appeared like a war zone this morning after devastating currents destroyed hundreds of cars and homes.

Streets are littered with trees, furniture and other debris following the worst of the storm on Tuesday.

La DANA está arrasando Valencia: casas inundadas, coches flotando, servicios de emergencia colapsados y personas atrapadas



Hilo con todas las imágenes que los medios de comunicación no te están enseñando pic.twitter.com/eVsPOCJL7I — ????? (@CocoExiliado) October 29, 2024

The rain is continuing to fall today as rescue operations continue across the region.

Video footage shared online showed a woman and her pet dog being dramatically pulled from the flood water to a helicopter.

It comes as Valencia airport continues to be dealing with flooding, with many flights delayed, diverted or cancelled.

President of the Valencia region Carlos Mazon said it was ‘impossible’ to put an exact number on the final death toll at this stage.

Among the more feared to be missing are two Guardia Civil officers and one of their girlfriends, who have not been seen since their barracks in Paiporta flooded.

Bombero rescata a una persona y su perrito de morir ahogados por el agua de las inundaciones en Valencia. Verdaderos ángeles que afriesgan sus vidas y cuyo trabajo debe ponerse en valor. pic.twitter.com/5qkIwyRtob — Capitán Bitcoin (@CapitanBitcoin) October 30, 2024

?? | A Espanha anunciou os primeiros dados sobre o número de vítimas da catástrofe de ontem.



Pelo menos 51 pessoas morreram em consequência das inundações nas províncias de Valência e Málaga. pic.twitter.com/yBmkMPiX8c — World Events ? (@Eventmund) October 30, 2024

?? Imatges dramàtiques al País Valencià ??



La #DANA ha deixat empremta amb greus pèrdues i danys que han afectat a centenars de famílies i pobles. En aquests moments difícils, vull expressar tota la solidaritat amb els afectats.



? Força i esperança per a tothom ? pic.twitter.com/cmuStwue9U — Josep Caparrós (@jccaparros) October 30, 2024

Video footage shows floodwaters causing chaos, knocking down bridges and dragging cars through the streets.

Other video appeared to show people clinging to trees to avoid being swept away.

State weather forecaster Aemet reported that Chiva saw 491mm of rain in just eight hours on Tuesday – the equivalent of a year’s worth of rain.

Radio and TV stations have been receiving hundreds of calls for help from people trapped in flooded areas, with some spots still difficult to reach.

Emergency services workers are using drones to search for the missing in the badly affected municipality of Letur, local official Milagros Tolon told broadcaster TVE.

“The priority is to find these people,” she said.

Utiel, Carlet, and Requena have also been seriously hit with officials confirming fatalities but unable to give figures and details.

Utiel has been without electricity or mobile phone coverage since 11pm on Tuesday.

Dozens of people spent the night stranded in trucks or cars, as well as on rooftops and bridges, waiting to be rescued.

The floods have caused disruption with several flights due to land at Valencia Airport diverted to other cities and others cancelled.

Airport operator Aena said there were 49 cancellations and 30 diverted services