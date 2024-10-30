Angry Valencia president fumes over social media hoaxes over ‘burst dam’ and ‘mass evacuations’

VALENCIAN president Carlos Mazon has slammed ‘fake news’ via social media about mass evacuations over concerns of a dam bursting.

Mazon took to his X account(formerly Twitter) to make a plea for hoaxes to stop about the rupture of the Manises dam in the L’Horta Sud region of Valencia province.

“Please, let’s not be participants in the hoaxes. It is important to follow the information through official channels. No town in L’Horta Sud is being evacuated,” Mazon explained.

CARLOS MAZON(GVA image)

He also published a video where the head of the Valencian Community fire department rubbished the story.

He stated: “This is not real. There has been no rupture and no municipality will have to be evacuated. This is fake news and its spread through social networks must be avoided.”

An emergency alert has however been issued over a possible rupture of the Cirat-Vallat dam in Castellon province.

Mazon also appealed to Valencia province residents to stay where they are as the flood rescue operation continues, with at least 62 lives lost.

“The risks have not reduced because it has stopped raining, and people waiting to be rescued in high points should remain there,“ the president said.

Mazon stated it was an absolutely unprecedented situation from a meteorological point of view.

“Since Monday all the troops have been ready, and rescues are taking place by the hundreds,” he explained.

Valencia’s City of Justice is acting as a centralised mortuary with forensic teams working to identify the victims.