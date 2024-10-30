30 Oct, 2024
30 Oct, 2024 @ 13:53
1 min read

Fears of further destruction in Spain’s Valencia as major dam at risk of breaking

by
Fears of further destruction in Spain's Valencia as major dam at risk of breaking

AN EMERGENCY alert has been issued over a possible rupture the Cirat-Vallat dam in Castellon province due to high water levels caused by this week’s storms.

The Government sub-delegation reported a ‘serious danger’ of the dam rupturing due to problems with operating mechanisms that allows water to escape.

But Villareal City Council said the dam has started to clear out water in an ‘efficient and technical’ way.

CIRAT-VALLAT DAM

The alert was suspended for Vilareal, at around 11am but remains in place for the municipalities of Cirat, Torrechiva, Toga, Espadilla and Vallat due to the possible consequences of a dam overflow.

The situation is under control, but all the towns that are located downstream of the dam have been told to establish preventive measures including residents going to the river Mijares.

They’ve also advised people to avoid approaching any point near the river and have requested, in general, that people should use caution in all areas near rivers and ravines throughout the province and not to cross ‘under any circumstances’ any water channel.

The storm that hit Valencia province on Tuesday has moved to the Castellon area and an orange alert is active in the northern inland area until mid-afternoon.

Alex Trelinski

