30 Oct, 2024
30 Oct, 2024 @ 12:56
Watch: Terrifying moment woman begs for help on livestream while holding onto a plant after being swept away during Spain’s deadly Valencia floods

THIS is the terrifying moment a woman begged for help on livestream after being swept away during the deadly Valencia floods.

Maite Jurado sent the video while holding onto a plant in the municipality of Paiporta on Tuesday night.

She can be heard saying how she cannot see anything and that all she has to hold onto is the plant as she pleads for help.

Luckily, her friend shared the clip far and wide on social media.

Under the X account @LausMt they wrote: “She has been trapped by the water, clinging to a plant, and her car has been swept away by the current, she is alone and does not have much coverage.”

Thanks to the tweet, which had a million and a half views, the authorities were able to locate her.

Four hours later, @LausMt reported that Maite had been rescued and was safe, thanking all the users who shared and supported her initial post.

It comes as rescue efforts are continuing across Valencia and Castilla-La Mancha today.

One woman was filmed being rescued alongside her pet dog in Valencia.

READ LATEST AS VALENCIA FLOOD DEATH TOLL REACHES 62

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence has a BA and MA in International Relations and a Gold Standard diploma in Multi-Media journalism from News Associates in London. He has almost a decade of experience and previously worked as a senior reporter for the Mail Online in London.

