Watch: Terrifying moment woman begs for help on livestream while holding onto a plant after being swept away during Spain’s deadly Valencia floods

THIS is the terrifying moment a woman begged for help on livestream after being swept away during the deadly Valencia floods.

Maite Jurado sent the video while holding onto a plant in the municipality of Paiporta on Tuesday night.

Una mujer atrapada por la DANA en Valencia pide ayuda en redes para ser rescatada.



Su nombre es Maite Jurado López y está atrapada en Paiporta cerca del centro residencial SAVIA Paiporta. pic.twitter.com/BQ9NArMPqG — Wall Street Wolverine (@wallstwolverine) October 29, 2024

She can be heard saying how she cannot see anything and that all she has to hold onto is the plant as she pleads for help.

Luckily, her friend shared the clip far and wide on social media.

Under the X account @LausMt they wrote: “She has been trapped by the water, clinging to a plant, and her car has been swept away by the current, she is alone and does not have much coverage.”

Thanks to the tweet, which had a million and a half views, the authorities were able to locate her.

Four hours later, @LausMt reported that Maite had been rescued and was safe, thanking all the users who shared and supported her initial post.

??#España | Una mujer es rescatada por los servicios de emergencia junto a sus dos gatitos (en el bolso) y su perro después de que su casa en #Valencia se inundara por completo. pic.twitter.com/azC6mIkxfM — CadenaSé.com (@CadenaSeCom) October 30, 2024

It comes as rescue efforts are continuing across Valencia and Castilla-La Mancha today.

One woman was filmed being rescued alongside her pet dog in Valencia.

