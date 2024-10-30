30 Oct, 2024
30 Oct, 2024 @ 12:54
Spain’s Pedro Sanchez delivers heartfelt message following devastating Valencia flood disaster

by
PRIME Minister Pedro Sanchez sent a message of support on Wednesday morning to those affected by the flash floods that have caused the death of at least 62 people in the Valencia area.

“We are going to help you with all the resources of the state and the European Union if necessary so that you can move forward,” Sanchez promised during his Moncloa Palace address.

The Prime Minister conveyed his solidarity and condolences to the people affected.

“Spain will give the best of itself. Let’s pitch in. Let us accompany united in pain those who have lost their loved ones,” he stated.

Sanchez also called for caution in the coming hours.

“Let’s not let our guard down, we cannot consider this episode over. I ask that they take extreme precautions, all security measures. United we will rebuild your streets. The whole of Spain is with you,” he promised.

“I ask those who live there to take extreme precautions, also all safety measures, not to go out on the road, to avoid travelling near ravines, valleys, riverbeds and to listen to what emergency services advise,” he added.

“No one should put their lives at risk,” he proclaimed.

Sanchez continued: “Spain always gives the best of itself in crises like this. We did it during the COVID-19 pandemic, during Storm Filomena, during the volcanic eruption of La Palma, during other DANA events less serious than this one and we are going to do it again now.”

“So let’s lend a hand, let’s help those who can’t access their home, those who are looking for a family member, a friend, a loved one and above all at this time let’s accompany together in pain those who have lost their loved ones.”

After the address, the Prime Minister then chaired a meeting of Spain’s Crisis Committee to discuss the effects of the DANA storm.

