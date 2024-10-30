30 Oct, 2024
30 Oct, 2024 @ 12:05
3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benijofar with pool – € 478,732

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benijofar with pool - € 478

Villa

Benijófar, Alicante

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 478,732

3 bedroom Villa for sale in Benijofar with pool - € 478,732

WELCOME TO A WORLD OF LUXURY AND COMFORT WITH THIS MAJESTIC VILLA WITH BASEMENT AND PRIVATE POOL for sale in the prestigious area of Benijofar, Costa Blanca South, Spain. Located in a serene and tranquil setting, this stunning villa is the epitome of sophistication, style and elegance.This modern villa is expertly designed with the highest quality materials and workmanship. Making them the perfect combination of luxury and functionality. With 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large living room with a double-height ceiling. This house is perfect for families or couples looking for the best living… See full property details

