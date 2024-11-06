6 Nov, 2024
6 Nov, 2024 @ 16:22
Forgetful father faces homicide charge in Spain after daughter, 2, dies in locked car

by
Forgetful father faces homicide charge in Spain after 'his daughter, 2, dies in locked car in ordeal lasting for hours

A YOUNG girl died in Castellon after her father forgot that she was in the car and locked the vehicle.

The two-year-old was in the car for hours which was parked up in a city street according to the Policia Nacional.

The father is being investigated for a crime of reckless homicide.

CASTELLON GENERAL HOSPITAL

His daughter went with him on Tuesday morning to go to a nursery, but for reasons unknown he forgot she was him and went to work.

No passer-by noticed the presence of the girl inside the vehicle.

It was the father himself who discovered his fatal mistake after finishing his working day at 4pm.

He found the girl unconscious and took her to Castellon General Hospital.

Health staff were unable to revive the youngster.

In July 2023, a four-year-old boy died in the Pontevedra municipality of O Porriño after spending several hours ‘forgotten’ inside a vehicle in a car park on a sunny and hot day.

