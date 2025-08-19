Brit couple arrested on Alicante flight for ‘loudly joining the mile high club in the toilets’

A DRUNK British couple who had sex in an Easyjet plane’s bathroom were hauled away by the Guardia Civil at Alicante-Elche airport.

The intoxicated Brits boasted to passengers on a flight from Luton last Friday that they were going to ‘join the mile high club’.

Minutes later loud noises were heard from the toilets.

A cabin crew member tried to unsuccessful coax them out of the cubicle to stop their crude exploits.

It was reported by some passengers that the couple- said to be in their thirties- had been drinking heavily prior to departure and boasted of plans to sleep on a beach after their arrival.

The duo demanded more alcohol from a female member of the cabin crew who suggested that coffee would be a better alternative.

The female passenger then said that she was going to be sick and rushed to the toilet, shouting for her partner to join her- which he duly did.

The stewardess reported their lewd behaviour to the captain who radioed authorities at Alicante-Elche to organise a special greeting to the couple on landing- courtesy of the Guardia Civil.

An Easyjet spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that flight EZY2317 from Luton to Alicante on August 8 was met by police upon landing in Alicante due to some passengers behaving disruptively onboard.”

“Our cabin crew are trained to assess all situations and to act quickly and appropriately, to ensure that the safety of the flight and other customers is not compromised at any time,” the statement continued..

“We take these incidents seriously and do not tolerate disruptive behaviour onboard.”

‘The safety and well-being of our customers and crew is always Easyjet’s highest priority,’ the statement concluded.

It’s not known whether the couple are facing charges in Spain, or will be prosecuted once they return to the UK.

