BREAKING: Helicopters rush to wild fire on the outskirts of Malaga – flames clearly visible from residents’ homes

A WILDFIRE has broken out this evening on the northern edge of Malaga city, with helicopters and ground crews rushing to contain the flames.

The blaze was first reported at around 7pm on Monday, August 18, in the Monte Coronado area in the hills above Avenida de Valle Inclán.

The blaze is just a few metres from the city limits and a handful of kilometres from the heart of Málaga.

Residents in nearby neighbourhoods reported seeing flames and smoke clearly from their homes.

Andalucía’s INFOCA service confirmed that aerial and ground units were deployed immediately. Resources on the scene include one light and one heavy helicopter, two groups of forest firefighters, two specialist BRICA brigades, two technical operations teams, an environmental agent, and two fire engines.

As of now, there’s a yellow warning for extreme heat in effect over the Malaga–Guadalhorce area until 9pm, with maximum temperatures forecast to reach 37C, and possibly exceed 41C inland.

With temperatures already soaring at 28C and skies mostly cloudy, the conditions could further aggravate the wildfire risk.

Crews are working tirelessly to contain the blaze before it spreads further toward the urban fringe.

