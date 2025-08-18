18 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
18 Aug, 2025 @ 19:35
·
1 min read

BREAKING: Helicopters rush to wild fire on the outskirts of Malaga – flames clearly visible from residents’ homes

by

A WILDFIRE has broken out this evening on the northern edge of Malaga city, with helicopters and ground crews rushing to contain the flames.

The blaze was first reported at around 7pm on Monday, August 18, in the Monte Coronado area in the hills above Avenida de Valle Inclán.

The blaze is just a few metres from the city limits and a handful of kilometres from the heart of Málaga.

Residents in nearby neighbourhoods reported seeing flames and smoke clearly from their homes.

Andalucía’s INFOCA service confirmed that aerial and ground units were deployed immediately. Resources on the scene include one light and one heavy helicopter, two groups of forest firefighters, two specialist BRICA brigades, two technical operations teams, an environmental agent, and two fire engines.

As of now, there’s a yellow warning for extreme heat in effect over the Malaga–Guadalhorce area until 9pm, with maximum temperatures forecast to reach 37C, and possibly exceed 41C inland.

With temperatures already soaring at 28C and skies mostly cloudy, the conditions could further aggravate the wildfire risk.

Crews are working tirelessly to contain the blaze before it spreads further toward the urban fringe.

Click here to read more Malaga News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

How Spain’s reintroduced bison are helping regrow the land amid the country’s wildfire crisis

Latest from Lead

Go toTop