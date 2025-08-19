WATCH: Suspected jihadists including Islamic State terror group recruiter are arrested in Spain

TWO suspected jihadists have been arrested in Catalunya following an 18-month Policia Nacional investigation.

The men were detained last Thursday in Vallfogona de Balaguer(Lleida province)

They are accused of the crimes of self-indoctrination, active terrorist indoctrination and collaboration.

Specialist anti-terrorism officers detected a person who was highly active online with links to websites supporting the terrorist organisation Daesh(Islamic State).

According to the investigators, one of the detainees was highly radicalised and accessed jihadist sites systematically and regularly.

In addition, he acted as a source for the recruitment, indoctrination and self-training for the commission of terrorist attacks.

This prolonged access to extremist websites plus his declared desire to travel to a conflict zone, led to his arrest last Thursday morning, along with another person.

Police carried out several house searches in which various computer devices were seized which are now being analysed.

The two detainees appeared before a judge, with the main suspect being remanded in custody.

The investigation had the cooperation of Moroccan authorities.

