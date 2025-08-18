How Spain’s reintroduced bison are helping regrow the land amid the country’s wildfire crisis

AS SPAIN struggles in a deadly spate of wildfires, a remarkable success story in Andalucia is giving hope for the country’s scorched countryside – and it is largely thanks to bison.

While other regions struggle with blazes and scorching heat, these mighty animals are helping regenerate the land after last year’s Sierra de Andujar fire that razed 797 hectares, and provide a glimmer of hope in the face of growing environmental disasters.

After the blaze the fear was that the once-thriving ecosystem had been lost.

However, a year later, the European Bison, which were re- introduced to the region five years earlier, are at the heart of a remarkable recovery.

The giant herbivores, along with other wildlife like deer, wild boar, and lynx, have returned to the scorched earth to play an essential role in restoring the ecosystem.

Fernando Moran, a key figure in the European Bison Conservation Centre said: “The bison have been crucial in helping the land regenerate. They didn’t just survive – they recolonised the area almost immediately.”

Moran, who has worked with the bison since their reintroduction in 2020, explained that the animals are helping nature heal by feeding on the undergrowth and preventing the build-up of vegetation that could fuel further fires.

“The bison act as nature’s gardeners – their grazing prevents overgrowth, and their manure helps fertilise the land. They also trample the soil, aiding the growth of new grass.”

The bison didn’t just survive the flames; they thrived. “The fire didn’t touch the soil, so the oaks regenerated quickly. About 80% of the encinas (oak trees) survived and started growing again,” Moran told Jaen Hoy.

With the heavy rains that followed the fire, the regrowth in the region has been astonishing. “The rain was a blessing,” Moran added. “It soaked the land, and the bison were quick to help everything bounce back.”

As fires continue to ravage parts of Spain this summer,the recovery of the sierra serves as a reminder of the importance of natural processes and wildlife in restoring destroyed ecosystems.

In the face of wildfire seasons, conservationists are turning their attention to reintroducing large herbivores like bison in fire-prone areas. These animals play a key role in keeping vegetation under control and ensuring the land can regenerate after disaster strikes.

“We’ve seen firsthand how the bison can help restore a burnt landscape,” Moran said. “With wildfires becoming more frequent, their role in these ecosystems will only become more important. It’s proof that even in the worst of times, nature can recover if given the right tools.”

