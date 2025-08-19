19 Aug, 2025
19 Aug, 2025 @ 14:30
Keel laid for floating solar energy platform for Valencia port in Spain

Image: BlueNewables

SPAIN’s renewable energy game has just leveled up as the keel for the first of two floating solar platforms for the ambitious BlueNewables project has officially been laid.

The milestone took place at the historic Factorias Vulcano shipyard in Vigo, with Astilleros San Enrique leading the charge.

This game-changing project will see the 64×41 metre structure floating off the Port of Valencia. Equipped with 600 photovoltaic (PV) panels, the first platform is set to deliver a modest 0.50 MW of clean energy.

Over the next few months, more components will be added, and once fully operational, the platform is expected to generate enough energy to power 500 homes while slashing CO2 emissions by 620 tons annually.

The floating solar project, dubbed PV-BOS, is part of an initiative launched in March 2025, which will eventually roll out two of these 1 MW powerhouses. Initial tests are set for 2026, with the facility anticipated to produce a staggering 1,500 MWh each year.

The floating solar platform is seen as a groundbreaking solution for Spain’s energy future. Not only does it help harness solar energy without taking up valuable land space, but it also leverages the country’s vast coastline to create offshore renewable energy.

BlueNewables, the consultancy at the heart of the project, took to LinkedIn to share its excitement. The company praised the collaboration with the shipyard, which is progressing on schedule.

Astilleros San Enrique is also making strides in offshore wind projects, with a significant order for six offshore wind vessels from UK-based operator Tidal Transit.

This partnership will see construction ramping up this year, adding to the company’s list of contracts.

Click here to read more Environment News from The Olive Press.

