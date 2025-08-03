Electric and hybrid car sales have already smashed 2024 total in Spain

ELECTRIC and hybrid car sales over the first seven months of 2025 are already higher than the whole of last year helped by subsidies via the government’s Reinicia Auto+ Plan.

134,063 sales- also including electric mopeds, bikes, and vans- have been recorded so far this year up to July.

In general the car sales market seems to be recovering with passenger vehicle registrations at 98,337 last month, an annual rise of 17.1%.

July was the fifth successive month where sales topped 95,000 and so far 708,139 cars have been sold this year- up 14.3% on last year.

Electric and hybrid models are helping to boost the numbers, accounting for 20% of last month’s deliveries.

Though the increase in electric sales is encouraging, cumulative sales over seven months are still 14% lower than in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, registrations of 100% electric cars registered a significant rise of 88.4% in the first seven months compared to last year at 56,241.

Hybrids are proving even popular with a massive 188.5% sales hike last month, reaching 12,900 units.

So far this year, hybrid sales have leapt up by 99.8%, with a total of 71,550 units up to the end of July.

New registrations for electric mopeds fell by 6.1% in July, and have dropped by 5.6% this year to stand at 232 units.

Zero-emission motorcycles have risen by 26.4% so far this year with a total of 3,963 units registered.

Finally, 5,050 electric vans have been sold so far this year.

