World famous chef Gordon Ramsay praises Spanish meat and wines as ‘best in the world’- but do YOU agree?

THE WORLD’S most celebrated chef arrived in Spain earlier this month with the opening of the eighth Hell’s Kitchen and has praised the country’s cuisine and vino, holding it to the highest regard.

Ramsay’s infamous Hell’s Kitchen has finally made its way to Europe, launching on the iconic party island of Ibizia.

The restaurant, located at the luxurious Unexpected Hotel in the heart of Playa d’en Bossa, opened its doors at the beginning of June.

The no-nonsense culinary connoisseur said he did not only choose the location based on ‘the energy and atmosphere that match his idea of hard work and going all out’, but also because he lived in the Balearic Islands when he was a young chef.

He also told Esquire he has respected Spanish cuisine for many years, with his fascination beginning in the 90s when he would save his money to visit El Bulli to sample their starters.

Ramsay said: “For me, it’s a cuisine as important as French cuisine, but without the arrogance. Spain is happier with itself and more quiet about its success. I love that.”

Many chefs have inspired Ramsay over the years, but he graciously praised the works of Spanish chef Dabiz Muñoz and emphasised the impressive rise of novel Spanish cuisine and culinary professionals.

“There’s a lot of exciting movement in Spanish cuisine right now. In London, I have a dozen Spanish chefs working with me in various restaurants.” said Ramsay.

Ramsay has openly shared his love for Spanish wines, even declaring them ‘in a different league’.

One trip, with non-other than David and Victoria Beckham, to Vega Sicilia for a casual stroll through spectacular vineyards to indulge in a wine tasting, was his ‘peak with Spanish wine; it was top-notch’.

He added: “Spanish wines have been one of the world’s hidden gems for years. Again, they don’t need to say it loud or boast; just look at the label and it tells you everything.”

With even Gordon Ramsay raving about the delicacies Spain has to offer, do you think it’s time Spain’s calm and cool cuisine got the recognition it deserves?

