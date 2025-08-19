Crooked carer steals €30k from dead client by using her bank account and cash cards in Valencia

A WOMAN who cared after an elderly female client in Valencia helped herself to over €30,000- mainly after she died last September.

The carer, 43, made transfers to her 24-year-old son’s bank account to receive the stolen money.

The mother and son have been arrested by the Policia Nacional for fraud.

READ MORE:

The police got involved after a relative of the 71-year-old victim reported a series of suspicious bank movements that could not have been authorised because she was dead.

Inquiries revealed the woman had a carer since 2023 who had unfettered access to her home in the Patraix area of the city.

That access also included her bank accounts and cash cards.

Bank activity linked to her account increased last autumn with numerous transfers, card payments, and ATM withdrawals- all linked to the dead victim.

The police have handed the matter over to a Valencia court

Click here to read more Valencia News from The Olive Press.