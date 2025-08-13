Royal Navy thanks crew of Spanish frigate for role in British carrier strike group as Spain proves its military credentials

THE Royal Navy has praised the crew of Spanish frigate Mendez Nuñez following the completion of a four-month joint operation with the UK’s Carrier Strike Group.

Commodore Blackmore visited the Spanish vessel at sea to personally thank the crew for their ‘outstanding participation’ as the frigate concluded its mission with the British-led combat group, commanded by HMS Prince of Wales.

“To the captain and crew of Spanish ship Mendes Nunez, on behalf of the Royal Navy and UK Carrier Strike Group, I offer my sincere thanks for your professionalism, your partnership, and your camaraderie at sea,” Blackmore said.

READ MORE: Spain’s suspicious blazes: Fires at Tarifa and UNESCO site Las Medulas declared ‘intentional’ while firefighter started separate inferno ‘to give himself more work’

Spanish frigate Mendez Nuñez operating with the British-led strike group during Operation Highmast. X / UK Carrier Strike Group

“It has been a privilege to sail and operate together during Operation Highmast. We part as friends and trusted allies. I wish you fair winds and following seas until we meet again.”

The joint operation highlights the deepening defence relationship between Britain and Spain against the backdrop of diplomatic tensions between the latter and the USA.

Despite this, all three nations have been working closely together in NATO and other international security frameworks, with Spanish Hornet fighter jets recently escorting US B1 bombers over Norway.

Spanish frigate Mendez Nuñez with JS Kaga and JS Teruzuki en route for combined exercises at sea. X / UK Carrier Strike Group

The Mendez Nuñez, which had been operating under British command since April, has now returned to Spanish direction and is heading back to its home port of Ferrol, where it is expected to arrive in October after more than six months in international waters.

During the deployment, the Spanish frigate made history as the first vessel from the Spanish Navy to reach Japan in over 130 years.

Thank you Méndez Núñez ?? – Buen viento y buena mar! #CSG25 #OpHighmast pic.twitter.com/RyJk5bbGUg — UK Carrier Strike Group (@COMUKCSG) August 10, 2025

The ship followed the same waters navigated by Juan Sebastián Elcano’s expedition in 1521, which completed the first circumnavigation of the globe after Ferdinand Magellan’s death.

The mission has strengthened ties between the Spanish and Japanese navies whilst also enhancing Spain’s profile as a credible military partner under various military and commercial cooperation treaties.

Confirmation that x3 B1s have deployed to Norway?? here escorted by Spanish Hornets?? currently based at Keflavik AB, Iceland [USAF Pic] pic.twitter.com/eieM4yJ0lb — Saint1 (@Saint1Mil) August 9, 2025

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.