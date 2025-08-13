13 Aug, 2025
13 Aug, 2025 @ 16:00
Royal Navy thanks crew of Spanish frigate for role in British carrier strike group as Spain proves its military credentials

by

THE Royal Navy has praised the crew of Spanish frigate Mendez Nuñez following the completion of a four-month joint operation with the UK’s Carrier Strike Group.

Commodore Blackmore visited the Spanish vessel at sea to personally thank the crew for their ‘outstanding participation’ as the frigate concluded its mission with the British-led combat group, commanded by HMS Prince of Wales.

“To the captain and crew of Spanish ship Mendes Nunez, on behalf of the Royal Navy and UK Carrier Strike Group, I offer my sincere thanks for your professionalism, your partnership, and your camaraderie at sea,” Blackmore said. 

Spanish frigate Mendez Nuñez operating with the British-led strike group during Operation Highmast. X / UK Carrier Strike Group

“It has been a privilege to sail and operate together during Operation Highmast. We part as friends and trusted allies. I wish you fair winds and following seas until we meet again.”

The joint operation highlights the deepening defence relationship between Britain and Spain against the backdrop of diplomatic tensions between the latter and the USA.

Despite this, all three nations have been working closely together in NATO and other international security frameworks, with Spanish Hornet fighter jets recently escorting US B1 bombers over Norway.

Spanish frigate Mendez Nuñez with JS Kaga and JS Teruzuki en route for combined exercises at sea. X / UK Carrier Strike Group

The Mendez Nuñez, which had been operating under British command since April, has now returned to Spanish direction and is heading back to its home port of Ferrol, where it is expected to arrive in October after more than six months in international waters.

During the deployment, the Spanish frigate made history as the first vessel from the Spanish Navy to reach Japan in over 130 years. 

The ship followed the same waters navigated by Juan Sebastián Elcano’s expedition in 1521, which completed the first circumnavigation of the globe after Ferdinand Magellan’s death.

The mission has strengthened ties between the Spanish and Japanese navies whilst also enhancing Spain’s profile as a credible military partner under various military and commercial cooperation treaties.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

