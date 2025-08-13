Special ice creams keep animals cool during heatwave at Terra Natura Benidorm

THE animals at Benidorm’s Terra Natura park are enjoying a range of flavoured giant ice creams to keep them cool during the heatwave.

Vegetable, meat, and fish ice creams are being supplied as well as fruit flavourings.

Besides keeping the animals cool, the ices also help to encourage physical and mental stimulation.

Terra Natura says the animals have to bite, lick or manipulate the ice block to access their food, which prolongs the time dedicated to the search and handling of food.

In the case of predators, this allows them to practice behaviours such as biting, tearing or ‘hunting’ the contents, while in frugivores and herbivores it encourages the selection and manipulation of food.

Eating the ice cream also regulates body temperature which is vital to prevent heat stroke on extreme hot days.

It also adds variety to the daily diet.

Each ice cream concoction is tailored to the needs of the animals so tigers, jaguars and panthers get meat flavours, while monkeys enjoy a combination of fruit, vegetables, and yogurt.

Elephants and rhinos get ice cream ingested with melons and carrots.

Smaller animals like otters and turtle get reduceds portion suitable for them.

