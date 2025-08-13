Homeowners in Spain are set to be hit by mandatory renovations that could set them back thousands

NEW European Union energy efficiency standards for domestic properties will start coming into force from 2030 for all member states, including Spain.

Homes with a low energy efficiency rating will have to undergo renovations to reduce their energy consumption if they are being rented out or going to be sold.

All properties have to hit class E standard by 2030, rising to class D by 2033.

This EU regulation will especially affect older homes without energy saving measures- majority of housing stocks.

What’s not clear is how all these upgrades will be funded and what happens to non-compliers.

Figures from the Ministry for Ecological Transition puts the average age of Spanish houses at 43.5 years, and many were built before the current energy requirements came into force.

The European plan seeks to achieve an energy renewal rate of 3% per year overall.

In the case of Spain, the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE) says that only 20% of households have a rating higher than E.

The government has set itself the challenge of renovating 1.2 million homes by 2030.

The measure will directly affect homes classified as F or G including properties built before 1980, which often have uninsulated walls, old windows, and inefficient HVAC systems.

This type of property consumes a lot of energy, cools quickly in winter, overheats in summer and, in many cases, presents problems with humidity and mould.

Window renovation s one of the most effective changes: replacing old windows with double or triple glazing systems with good sealing and insulating can improve efficiency by 30%, as well as offering acoustic comfort and greater safety.

The EU aims to make the housing stock not only more efficient, but also to reduce energy bills and the carbon footprint.

