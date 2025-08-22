22 Aug, 2025
22 Aug, 2025 @ 12:15
Brit gang visits Ibiza – not to party but to commit string of robberies using stolen vehicles, including one nicked in the UK

by
British gang visited Ibiza to carry out robberies and used stolen vehicles including UK car with false plates

A GANG of Brits descened upon Ibiza this summer – but not with the usual beach and party itinerary.

Instead, they came with the specific aim of carrying out robberies, according to the Guardia Civil.

They based themselves in Sant Antoni with one man arrested so far, who has been charged with robbing premises and vehicles.

The Guardia Civil said their investigation was still active to clarify the number of crimes committed by the gang.

Operation ‘Lezo Ball’ was launched on July 14 after a van was stolen from the Montecristo industrial estate.

Inquiries revealed an unspecified number of British criminals working together on the island.

Officers on August 9 conducting a routine patrol discovered a car stolen in the UK which had been abandoned and partially burned in an attempt to eliminate evidence.

A Guardia spokesperson said it was ‘used in Ibiza with false plates to commit criminal acts’.

The same British crew robbed a luxury goods store in Marina Botafoch- using the stolen van to store and move the pilfered items.

The San Josep Policia Local recovered the vehicle with the goods inside worth around €100,000.

The Guardia Civil stated that it managed to ‘neutralise the activity of the criminal gang that specialised in robberies and who used stolen vehicles’.

Alex Trelinski

