22 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Aug, 2025 @ 11:39
··
1 min read

Costa del Sol breathes sigh of relief as Monda wildfire declared stabilised

by

MARBELLA woke to good news this morning as the wildfire that raged near Monda last night was declared stabilised.

INFOCA confirmed at 10am that the flames in the Sierra Canucha had been brought under control after a dramatic night in which they were visible across the Costa del Sol.

Seven groups of forest firefighters remain on the ground alongside four fire trucks supported by a light helicopter.

Favourable conditions overnight, combined with the work of emergency crews, prevented the blaze from spreading towards built-up areas. The Ayuntamiento de Monda said the town itself had never been in danger.

The heart of the blaze is in the Canada del Acebuchal sector of the Sierra Canucha, above the quarry area near Monda.

INFOCA stressed the fire is stabilised, not extinguished, with teams widening lines and cooling the perimeter.

Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz thanked firefighters and volunteers for their efforts, praising the rapid coordination between INFOCA, and local police and firefighting authorities from Monda and Marbella.

Neighbours in Fuengirola, Coin and Alora, who watched the flames light up the skyline, also expressed relief as authorities confirmed the situation was no longer critical.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Worrying fall trend continues as Brit, 22, plunges from Ibiza balcony – becoming seventh UK tourist victim in Spain this year

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop