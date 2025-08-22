Costa del Sol breathes sigh of relief as Monda wildfire declared stabilised

MARBELLA woke to good news this morning as the wildfire that raged near Monda last night was declared stabilised.

INFOCA confirmed at 10am that the flames in the Sierra Canucha had been brought under control after a dramatic night in which they were visible across the Costa del Sol.

Seven groups of forest firefighters remain on the ground alongside four fire trucks supported by a light helicopter.

? #IFMonda, ESTABILIZADO: Ya viste la hora y el sitio en el que se inició ayer, pero déjanos mostrarte la complejidad del terreno y “la noche y el día”.



Hoy, no hay mejores imágenes con las que darte nuestros…#BuenosDías? pic.twitter.com/Qw7baP0DS3 — EMA INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) August 22, 2025

Favourable conditions overnight, combined with the work of emergency crews, prevented the blaze from spreading towards built-up areas. The Ayuntamiento de Monda said the town itself had never been in danger.

The heart of the blaze is in the Canada del Acebuchal sector of the Sierra Canucha, above the quarry area near Monda.

INFOCA stressed the fire is stabilised, not extinguished, with teams widening lines and cooling the perimeter.

Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz thanked firefighters and volunteers for their efforts, praising the rapid coordination between INFOCA, and local police and firefighting authorities from Monda and Marbella.

Neighbours in Fuengirola, Coin and Alora, who watched the flames light up the skyline, also expressed relief as authorities confirmed the situation was no longer critical.

