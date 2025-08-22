Surgeon arrested after DIY home amputation of his father’s toes and subsequent death at Alicante hospital

AN ALICANTE medic, 54, has been arrested by the Policia Nacional over the death of his elderly father after he partially amputated some of his toes at home.

The deceased man, 90, had been apparently suffering from sepsis.

His son- a surgeon- performed the procedures on his right foot at his house.

READ MORE:

POLICIA NACIONAL ARREST

Staff at the nursing home where his father stayed called emergency services after he returned there in bad shape following the clandestine operation.

An ambulance took him to the emergency unit of a hospital, where he died shortly afterwards.

The cause of death will be determined by a coroner.

The Policia Nacional detained the surgeon after being told of a link between his father’s death and the injuries that he had sustained.

Click here to read more Alicante News from The Olive Press.