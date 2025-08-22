2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage – € 422,000

This exclusive residential complex offers a curated selection of 1 to 3-bedroom apartments, including ground-floor units with private gardens, spacious 2-bedroom homes with expansive terraces, and luxurious penthouses featuring panoramic sea views and rooftop solariums. Each apartment boasts an open-plan layout with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, fully fitted kitchens equipped with premium appliances, wood-effect stone flooring, hot and cold air conditioning, and energy-efficient aerothermal systems. The contemporary bathrooms are fitted with LED anti-fog mirrors for added comfort and style…. See full property details

Apartment

Mijas Costa, Málaga

2 beds 2 baths

€ 422,000

