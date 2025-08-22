22 Aug, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 Aug, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage – € 422,000

by
2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage - € 422

This exclusive residential complex offers a curated selection of 1 to 3-bedroom apartments, including ground-floor units with private gardens, spacious 2-bedroom homes with expansive terraces, and luxurious penthouses featuring panoramic sea views and rooftop solariums. Each apartment boasts an open-plan layout with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors, fully fitted kitchens equipped with premium appliances, wood-effect stone flooring, hot and cold air conditioning, and energy-efficient aerothermal systems. The contemporary bathrooms are fitted with LED anti-fog mirrors for added comfort and style…. See full property details

Apartment

Mijas Costa, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 422,000

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Mijas Costa with pool garage - € 422,000



Click here to read more News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Surgeon arrested after DIY home amputation of his father's toes and subsequent death at Alicante hospital
Previous Story

Surgeon arrested after DIY home amputation of his father’s toes and subsequent death at Alicante hospital

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop