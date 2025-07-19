Police officer bitten by man fuming over lost luggage at Mallorca airport

A MAN has been arrested at Mallorca’s Palma airport after biting a Guardia Civil officer in a row over lost luggage.

The 32-year-old aggressor was bailed by a judge after being charged with attacking a law enforcement officer.

His nationality has not been disclosed by authorities or whether he and his family were tourists.

The fracas broke out in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The man- along with his wife and son- had gone to an airline information desk which was closed.

They went there because on arrival in Palma, they discovered their carrier had misplaced all of their luggage.

The irate traveller banged on the office front door and according to the Guardia Civil, displayed a ‘violent attitude’.

Guardia officers approached him and tried to talk him into calming down but he became angrier.

He suddenly pounced on an officer and a scuffle ensued where he bit him.

The man was restrained and taken to a police station before his court appearance.

