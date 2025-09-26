26 Sep, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Sep, 2025 @ 15:10
··
1 min read

Mallorca madness: drink-driver nabbed after dragging car 14km on two wheels!

by

A WOMAN in Mallorca is under investigation after being caught tearing down a motorway for 14 kilometres without the left-side wheels of her car – literally sparking chaos on the roads.

The Guardia Civil sprang into action last Sunday (Sept 14) after reports came in that a damaged vehicle was grinding along the Ma-13 motorway towards Alcudia, missing both the front and rear left tyres.

Witnesses say the car was spewing sparks, damaging the road surface, and causing traffic mayhem.

A coordinated effort between traffic police and local Inca officers brought the dramatic drive to an end, pulling the motorist over before anyone got hurt.

And the shock didn’t stop there – the woman behind the wheel failed a breathalyser test, blowing well over the legal alcohol limit. She now faces multiple charges, including dangerous driving and driving under the influence.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral, sparking outrage on social media, with users slamming the driver’s complete disregard for public safety.”

The Guardia Civil issued a stern reminder: “Driving is a responsibility, not a right. Never get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

No injuries were reported, but authorities say it’s a miracle the wild ride didn’t end in tragedy.

Click here to read more Balearic Islands News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dilip Kuner

Dilip Kuner is a NCTJ-trained journalist whose first job was on the Folkestone Herald as a trainee in 1988.
He worked up the ladder to be chief reporter and sub editor on the Hastings Observer and later news editor on the Bridlington Free Press.
At the time of the first Gulf War he started working for the Sunday Mirror, covering news stories as diverse as Mick Jagger’s wedding to Jerry Hall (a scoop gleaned at the bar at Heathrow Airport) to massive rent rises at the ‘feudal village’ of Princess Diana’s childhood home of Althorp Park.
In 1994 he decided to move to Spain with his girlfriend (now wife) and brought up three children here.
He initially worked in restaurants with his father, before rejoining the media world in 2013, working in the local press before becoming a copywriter for international firms including Accenture, as well as within a well-known local marketing agency.
He joined the Olive Press as a self-employed journalist during the pandemic lock-down, becoming news editor a few months later.
Since then he has overseen the news desk and production of all six print editions of the Olive Press and had stories published in UK national newspapers and appeared on Sky News.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Beach rip-off: Cala Major tourists on Spain’s Mallorca charged 288% more for ‘premium’ hammocks!

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop