Mallorca madness: drink-driver nabbed after dragging car 14km on two wheels!

A WOMAN in Mallorca is under investigation after being caught tearing down a motorway for 14 kilometres without the left-side wheels of her car – literally sparking chaos on the roads.

The Guardia Civil sprang into action last Sunday (Sept 14) after reports came in that a damaged vehicle was grinding along the Ma-13 motorway towards Alcudia, missing both the front and rear left tyres.

Witnesses say the car was spewing sparks, damaging the road surface, and causing traffic mayhem.

A coordinated effort between traffic police and local Inca officers brought the dramatic drive to an end, pulling the motorist over before anyone got hurt.

And the shock didn’t stop there – the woman behind the wheel failed a breathalyser test, blowing well over the legal alcohol limit. She now faces multiple charges, including dangerous driving and driving under the influence.

Footage of the incident quickly went viral, sparking outrage on social media, with users slamming the driver’s complete disregard for public safety.”

The Guardia Civil issued a stern reminder: “Driving is a responsibility, not a right. Never get behind the wheel under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

No injuries were reported, but authorities say it’s a miracle the wild ride didn’t end in tragedy.

