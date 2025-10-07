7 Oct, 2025
7 Oct, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

5 bedroom Villa for sale in Los Belones with pool – € 695,000

by
LOCATION: Much sought after spot, to the south of Los Belones. Located on the edge of the Calblanque Nature Reserve with stunning views overlooking La Manga Club and the Mar Menor. Within 10 minutes of the world famous La Manga Club and its 3 championship golf courses and also the beaches. Just outside Los Belones, a 5-minute walk provides an impressive selection of restaurants, tapas bars, shops, banks and a weekly market (Tuesdays). There are several beaches in the local vicinity as well as tennis golf cycling and many water sports. Within a 30 minute drive of the international airport at… See full property details

Villa

Los Belones, Murcia

  5 beds

  4 baths

€ 695,000

