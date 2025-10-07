Man ran residency fraud with his mother illegally getting free health treatment on Spain’s Costa Blanca

AN ALICANTE man has been accused of running a residency scam for his family which allowed his mother to get €9,000 of free public health treatment.

The alleged perpetrator- of undisclosed nationality- has been arrested by the Policia Nacional for facilitating illegal immigration and social security fraud.

Police got wind of him fraudulently using the ‘letter of invitation’ system to get family members into Spain.

His parents were registered at the same address and authorities said they had a clear indication of permanent illegal residency and not a temporary stay.

Investigations uncovered that after the 90-day stay limit passed, they had not left Spain.

Officers discovered that the man’s mother even applied and received a health SIP card to access free medical treatment under the public system.

The Policia Nacional also learned that he planned to repeat the trick by requesting two letters of invitation for his sisters

An Alicante court is now handling the case.

The police said their probe was important in order to point out the misuse of immigration procedures and to protect public resources.

