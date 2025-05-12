12 May, 2025
12 May, 2025 @ 16:00
1 min read

Bogus couple scam busted: Foreigners paid thousands to get residency permits in Spain

by
Bogus couple scam to get residency permits is busted in Spain's Costa Blanca
POLICIA NACIONAL OPERATION AGAINST SCAMMERS

FOREIGN migrants were charged up to €4,000 to hood-wink authorities into believing they were in a common-law relationship with a Spanish woman.

The Costa Blanca-based scam used an Alfaz del Pi address for all registrations.

The Policia Nacional have arrested eight people including three non-Spaniards who shelled out cash for a civil union certificate.

READ MORE:

CIVIL UNION PAYMENTS

Proof of such a union meant they were in line for a temporary residence visa, even though the relationships were bogus.

The ruse involved payers using addresses of Spanish citizens to get a certificate of registration.

That was then submitted to authorities for inclusion on their civil union listings as a ‘common-law’ couple.

The criminal operation came unstuck because they kept using the same Alfaz del Pi address.

Investigators discovered that two people registered there had submitted papers to get the civil union document.

Officers also found two other ‘couples’ had also used the same address.

Despite so many people apparently piling into the Alfaz property, just one person actually lived there.

The probe focused on three people led by the man who rented the house and a female recruiter who looked for women to become a bogus partner.

The third person was the one who contacted foreigners wanting residency.

The trio were arrested in Alicante, plus two of the fake Spanish ‘wives’.

Tags:

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

