Warning of ‘abundant rainfall’ lasting for four days on Spain’s Costa Blanca

HEAVY rain is predicted to hit Alicante province from Thursday with the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) placing a yellow alert for the north of the region as of Wednesday.

Aemet warns that a combination of cold air and humid winds on the surface could generate ‘abundant rainfall’.

The first signs of a change to the weather will come on Wednesday with accumulations of more than 30 litres per m2.

Predicción semanal:

?Lunes y martes: predominio de sol, sin precipitaciones.



??De miércoles a domingo: con cierta incertidumbre, se espera un episodio de lluvias intensas, persistentes y con tormenta en el mediterráneo; también podría haber chubascos en el interior peninsular. pic.twitter.com/wYJfJa5Van — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 6, 2025

Things are projected to turn worse from Thursday- the regional Valencia Day bank holiday- with downpours reaching 50 litres per m2.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to have the worst of the rain.

Aemet commented on uncertainty and said that between Wednesday and Sunday ‘an episode of intense, persistent and stormy rains is expected in the Mediterranean’ which may move inland.

Computer modelling suggests two possibilities with the northern and southern coasts of Alicante province suffering the heaviest downpours.

Forecaster Meteored agrees with the Aemet scenario, stating that ‘locally strong or very strong rains and storms could be recorded in the eastern Mediterranean’.

It suggests that the largest accumulated amounts will accumulate on the Valencian Community coast with figures ‘that may locally exceed anywhere between 100 and 200 litres’.

“The greatest instability will be between Thursday and Sunday morning, but it could be shorter or longer depending on how the trough develops,” Meteored stated.

They said they did not regard it at the moment as ‘an extremely dangerous situation’ but the intense and persistent rains might cause sudden floods in some areas.

