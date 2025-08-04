British fugitive wanted over ‘several murders’ crashes his car and gets arrested on the Costa del Sol

A BRITISH fugitive wanted for several murders has been arrested in Mijas after crashing his car.

The man is said to be linked to a ‘dangerous’ London-based criminal gang.

The unnamed Brit brought his arrest all on himself after getting into an argument at a petrol station last Thursday lunchtime.

READ MORE:

SEIZED GUNS & AMMO(Mijas Policia Local image)

Two Dutch women called the police after a man with a British accent had insistently tried to sell them some cocaine.

Mijas Policia Local officers watched the service station’s security camera footage which showed him in a Nissan Qashqai.

Minutes later, the car crashed into a wall on Calle Orfebres in the Riviera del Sol area.

The driver stumbled out of the vehicle- visibly injured- and tried to run off but officers quickly caught him.

In what remained of his car, they two guns – one with a silencer – along with ammunition and a notebook containing names and addresses.

He was taken to the Guardia Civil who started checking on his background.

International criminal databases flashed up his shady background and that he was wanted for several murders.

It’s not known whether he was the subject of a European Arrest Warrant issued by UK authorities

The Brit was also the subject of a prison order issued by a Fuengirola judge , and was placed behind bars after a court appearance.

The Guardia Civil are continuing their investigations.

Click here to read more Costa Del Sol News from The Olive Press.