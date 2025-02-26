26 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
26 Feb, 2025 @ 13:58
···
1 min read

Most wanted German fugitive is arrested in Estepona after hiding among the expat community

by

A GERMAN fugitive has been arrested in Estepona after hiding amongst expats since last year. 

The Guardia Civil has arrested a 36-year-old German fugitive in Estepona who had a European arrest warrant against him. 

He was a member of a gang which trafficked drugs all over Europe, the Home Secretary announced today. 

Some 10 people were arrested in October last year when police dismantled the drug operation. 

It was spread between Germany, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands. 

Police seized 300kg of illicit substances alongside firearms, jewellery, ammunition, explosives and €430,000 in cash.

Cash seized during the arrest
PHOTO: Guardia Civil

The German fugitive was the only remaining member of the gang not apprehended by authorities. 

Guardia Civil officers were informed the man could be in Malaga at the start of this month by the Essen Financial Crime Unit and the Duisburg Prosecutor’s Office.

According to a statement, he had been living in Estepona since last October under a false identity. 

Police also recovered €17,500 in cash alongside drugs like pink cocaine, MDMA and speed. 

Drugs seized during the arrest in Estepona
PHOTO: Guardia Civil

He has now been handed over to the Court Number 6 in Madrid. The drug trafficker will be kept in prison until he is extradited to Germany.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Spain's airport boss promises meeting with Ryanair's Micheal O'Leary so long as he 'calms down' in war of words over taxes and fines
Previous Story

Spain’s airport boss promises meeting with Ryanair’s Micheal O’Leary so long as he ‘calms down’ in war of words over taxes and fines

Next Story

Revealed: How Americans are abandoning the US for Spain following Donald Trump’s victory – and snapping up pricey neighbourhoods

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop