Most wanted German fugitive is arrested in Estepona after hiding among the expat community

A GERMAN fugitive has been arrested in Estepona after hiding amongst expats since last year.

The Guardia Civil has arrested a 36-year-old German fugitive in Estepona who had a European arrest warrant against him.

He was a member of a gang which trafficked drugs all over Europe, the Home Secretary announced today.

Some 10 people were arrested in October last year when police dismantled the drug operation.

It was spread between Germany, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands.

Police seized 300kg of illicit substances alongside firearms, jewellery, ammunition, explosives and €430,000 in cash.

Cash seized during the arrest

PHOTO: Guardia Civil

The German fugitive was the only remaining member of the gang not apprehended by authorities.

Guardia Civil officers were informed the man could be in Malaga at the start of this month by the Essen Financial Crime Unit and the Duisburg Prosecutor’s Office.

According to a statement, he had been living in Estepona since last October under a false identity.

Police also recovered €17,500 in cash alongside drugs like pink cocaine, MDMA and speed.

Drugs seized during the arrest in Estepona

PHOTO: Guardia Civil

He has now been handed over to the Court Number 6 in Madrid. The drug trafficker will be kept in prison until he is extradited to Germany.