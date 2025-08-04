Gang boss gunned down by Turkish mafia rivals in busy Costa Blanca tourist spot

THREE Turkish men have been arrested after a major figure in a rival organised crime gang was shot dead in a busy tourist area of Torrevieja.

The killing happened just before 7pm on Sunday at the junction of Rambla de Juan Mateo Garcia and Calle Pedro Lorca in the old town area.

Turkish media says the dead man is Caner Kocer, one of the leaders of a Turkish gang known as the ‘Daltons’.

SHOOTING SCENE

The hit was alleged carried out by members of a rival gang, the ‘Caspers’, with both groups recently operating around Spain’s Mediterranean coast.

Kocer, 30, was walking by a restaurant which happened to be closed because it was Sunday.

The assailants wearing sports clothing with caps but with uncovered faces discharged at least six bullets based on casings found in the street.

They fled along Calle Pedro Lorca towards the Plaza de Oriente and then got into a car with French number plates.

The Guardia Civil and Torrevieja Policia Local pursued the car after getting information from eyewitnesses.

The three men then got out and tried to feel on foot before they were arrested and a gun recovered.

Cocer collapsed among empty restaurant chairs and tables with paramedics spending over a hour trying to revive him.

The Guardia Civil is leading the investigation with no official details released so far.

